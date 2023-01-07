BOMBSHELL Documents Reveal Covid-19 COVER-UP Goes Straight To The Top

Jan. 7, 2023

Redacted with Clayton Morris

A BOMBSHELL new report claims shows that the Department of Defence - meaning the Pentagon - controlled the COVID-19 Program from the very beginning.

If true, it means that everything we were told was political theater, right down to the FDA vaccine approval process.

Our guest today is the former executive of a pharmaceutical contract research organization Sasha Latypova and she shows what she has found due to her searches based on instinct that the Covid vaccine was not exactly on the up and up.

https://rumble.com/v24bwdw-bombshell-documents-reveal-covid-19-cover-up-goes-straight-to-the-top.html

