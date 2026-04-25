The Greek Word Agape more accurately means Self-Sacrificial Love

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Agape is God's love. It was shown by Jesus' death at Calvary, self-sacrificial in nature for the benefit of the one who is loved (ie. sinner)
It is meant to indwell in us through the Holy Spirit (one of the fruits, Galatians 5:22), and supernaturally help us to love the unlovable
We display Agape love to others out of our Duty to God (Jesus' 1 and 1a commandments: Love God, Love your neighbour). It is more than just emotion and feelings, it involves action and free will