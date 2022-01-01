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Health Freedom Symposium, COVID Protocols Exposed, with Dr. Bryan Ardis, Bozeman MT 2021
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477 views • January 01, 2022
Sponsored by Montanans For Health and Family Rights Alliance (MTHFR). Event filmed on 12/14/21, Bozeman, Montana. Doctor Ardis shares a brilliant presentation on the science of certain hospital protocols, you don't want to miss this one. His presentation covers the dangers of Remdesivir as the "standard of care" in US hospitals and COVID mitigation.
Dr. Ardis resources, sign up at https://thedrardisshow.com/
Join MTHFR on Telegram - https://t.me/MTHFRalliance
Public Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/MTHFRalliance
Dr. Ardis begins by speaking to his personal journey and the death of his father-in-law that fueled his research into the current COVID hospital “murder” protocols to discover the truth. No caption can do it justice, he is an amazing public speaker that makes difficult information digestible and has you wanting more. He has nicknamed Remdesivir as “Run, death is near.”
Timestamp Starting at 16:28
Dr. Ardis goes through the scientific research on Remdesivir including the Ebola trial and the Gilead study Fauci used as the reason to push Remdesivir for COVID-19. He goes over a published studies on National Library of Medicine (PubMed) of Remdesivir. The best study using data from the WHO Safety Database and another one published by the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal. He also includes chart published by the NIH lists risks of Remdesivir and includes Ivermectin as another approved drug.
Highlights:
- The CDC has published on their site that 6% only died of COVID alone, 94% had co-morbidities or died with COVID.
- The Ebola trial had 4 experimental drugs and out of the 4, Remdesivir was proven to be the least safe and the most dangerous of the 4 drugs.
- In the Gilead study, 23% pf patients had serious life events, multiple organ failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury. Another 8% had to be discontinued within 10 days of the trial due to severe multiple organ failure including scute kidney failure.
- Another study published by the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal shows that Remdesivir damages the mitochondria.
Timestamp Starting at 44:05
The question is “Why do hospitals keep picking Remdesivir over ivermectin or other drugs?” The CMS makes sure hospitals use Remdesivir because they are bribing them with a 20% payout.
Dr. Ardis shows CMS reimbursement incentives program.
Timestamp Starting at 48:55
CBER, a subdivision of the FDA, had a meeting 2 months before the vaccines came out and published expected COVID-19 vaccine side effects. Dr. Ardis shows they knew even before the vaccine rollout the side effects we are seeing now were coming.
Timestamp Starting at 1:02:02
The Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 causes oxidative stress. Dr. Ardis has created the COVID-19 disease prevention protocol that shows 4 nutrients that are proven as anti-oxidants and protect every cell from oxidative stress. He goes over these 4 and the dosage on the video really quick.
Dr. Ardis resources, sign up at https://thedrardisshow.com/
Join MTHFR on Telegram - https://t.me/MTHFRalliance
Public Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/MTHFRalliance
Dr. Ardis begins by speaking to his personal journey and the death of his father-in-law that fueled his research into the current COVID hospital “murder” protocols to discover the truth. No caption can do it justice, he is an amazing public speaker that makes difficult information digestible and has you wanting more. He has nicknamed Remdesivir as “Run, death is near.”
Timestamp Starting at 16:28
Dr. Ardis goes through the scientific research on Remdesivir including the Ebola trial and the Gilead study Fauci used as the reason to push Remdesivir for COVID-19. He goes over a published studies on National Library of Medicine (PubMed) of Remdesivir. The best study using data from the WHO Safety Database and another one published by the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal. He also includes chart published by the NIH lists risks of Remdesivir and includes Ivermectin as another approved drug.
Highlights:
- The CDC has published on their site that 6% only died of COVID alone, 94% had co-morbidities or died with COVID.
- The Ebola trial had 4 experimental drugs and out of the 4, Remdesivir was proven to be the least safe and the most dangerous of the 4 drugs.
- In the Gilead study, 23% pf patients had serious life events, multiple organ failure, septic shock, acute kidney injury. Another 8% had to be discontinued within 10 days of the trial due to severe multiple organ failure including scute kidney failure.
- Another study published by the Cardiovascular Toxicology Journal shows that Remdesivir damages the mitochondria.
Timestamp Starting at 44:05
The question is “Why do hospitals keep picking Remdesivir over ivermectin or other drugs?” The CMS makes sure hospitals use Remdesivir because they are bribing them with a 20% payout.
Dr. Ardis shows CMS reimbursement incentives program.
Timestamp Starting at 48:55
CBER, a subdivision of the FDA, had a meeting 2 months before the vaccines came out and published expected COVID-19 vaccine side effects. Dr. Ardis shows they knew even before the vaccine rollout the side effects we are seeing now were coming.
Timestamp Starting at 1:02:02
The Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 causes oxidative stress. Dr. Ardis has created the COVID-19 disease prevention protocol that shows 4 nutrients that are proven as anti-oxidants and protect every cell from oxidative stress. He goes over these 4 and the dosage on the video really quick.
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