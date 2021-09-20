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SUCCESSFUL STEPS TO BE A PATIENT ADVOCATE FOR LOVED ONES IN THE HOSPITAL!
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66 views • September 20, 2021
MUST WATCH!!! SUCCESSFUL STEPS TO BE A PATIENT ADVOCATE FOR PATIENTS AND LOVED ONES IN THE HOSPITAL. Dr. Ardis Interviews Patient Advocate Michelle Rowton, MSN. YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES HAVE RIGHTS. YOU MUST EXERCISE THEM! STAND UP FOR YOUR LOVED ONES! See 42:50 for a summary of the chain of command to follow and the protocols that should be used like intravenous Vitamin C and Ivermectin. See https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/, print out the protocol you need, take it to the hospital and demand it.
Video Source --> https://vokalnow.com/video/4259
Video Source --> https://vokalnow.com/video/4259
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