On The Brink Of Financial Collapse with Mario Innecco and Lynette Zang

Oct 25, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN8042022&month=2022-10

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=CWL10252022

Connect with Mario 👉 on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/maneco64​ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/maneco1964 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading🗣 Ludwig von Mises said once you get into the inflationary route, eventually, people will realize that you won't be able to stop inflating, and then they will want to get rid of the currency. And I think we're very near that. At that stage, it's difficult to predict, but it could happen overnight 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

5:41 Energy Crisis

10:00 Derivatives

19:50 A Need For Central Banks?

21:47 CBDC 27:04 Investing in Gold

36:14 Where is Store of Value

41:52 UK Real Estate 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog



