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Proof of Jan 6th Set Up
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41 views • June 17, 2021
You will hear the men on the megaphones encouraging the crowd to “Move Forward”. You will then hear us encouraging peace and to not listen to the Antifa/Federal provocateurs. Finally you will hear Patriots vocalize that we thought we were being set up.
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