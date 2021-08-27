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Call: Quarantine KZ Prisons Are Being Built for Us Around the World [26.08.2021]
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200 views • August 27, 2021
Note: Just like in Denmark... documented...
Myndighederne klar til at sende danskere i karantænelejr for coronavirus
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Myndighederne+klar+til+at+sende+danskere+i+karant%C3%A6nelejr+for+coronavirus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
http://medgrundlovskallandbygges.dk/?p=327
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Myndigheder-overvejer-aendring-i-karantaenekrav-ved-Delta-smitte/artikel/1451139
https://www.regionsjaelland.dk/nyheder/pressemeddelelser/Sider/Jonstruplejren-er-klar-til-at-hjaelpe-naere-kontakter-i-karantaene.aspx
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
https://radio-koege.dk/region-sjlland
https://www.information.dk/udland/2020/02/vaccine-stoppe-smitten-coronavirus
4,923 Views aug 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s0j0GRaikR0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
Myndighederne klar til at sende danskere i karantænelejr for coronavirus
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Myndighederne+klar+til+at+sende+danskere+i+karant%C3%A6nelejr+for+coronavirus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
http://medgrundlovskallandbygges.dk/?p=327
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Myndigheder-overvejer-aendring-i-karantaenekrav-ved-Delta-smitte/artikel/1451139
https://www.regionsjaelland.dk/nyheder/pressemeddelelser/Sider/Jonstruplejren-er-klar-til-at-hjaelpe-naere-kontakter-i-karantaene.aspx
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
https://radio-koege.dk/region-sjlland
https://www.information.dk/udland/2020/02/vaccine-stoppe-smitten-coronavirus
4,923 Views aug 26, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
96.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s0j0GRaikR0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
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