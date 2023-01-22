War Declared In Canada ~ What YouTube Will Not Show You v4.11

Truth is told at Queen's Park, Toronto.
"They" have Declared War Against.. We, The People.
See the Rally
Feel the Truth..!!
This March 5, 2022 Event Became the Subject of my First Odysee Video..
This is the Truth that YouTube Censors..!!
A Warrior Calls webinars: Every Monday and Thursday, 8p.m. Eastern (Toronto)
www.awarriorcalls.com .. to join the webinar .. and for Case Information & More..!!
Thanks for Watching .. and for Reading the Description
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.