War Declared In Canada ~ What YouTube Will Not Show You v4.11
Truth is told at Queen's Park, Toronto.

"They" have Declared War Against..  We, The People.

See the Rally

Feel the Truth..!!

This March 5, 2022 Event Became the Subject of my First Odysee Video..

This is the Truth that YouTube Censors..!!

A Warrior Calls webinars: Every Monday and Thursday, 8p.m. Eastern (Toronto)

www.awarriorcalls.com  ..  to join the webinar  ..  and for Case Information & More..!! 

Thanks for Watching  ..  and for Reading the Description

torontowarlawrallydepopulationwarriorlockdownqueens parkcovidmrna

