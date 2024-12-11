Maryann Gebauer: Expatriating to Latin America & Escaping the Great Reset

Maryann Gebauer discusses how she inadvertently ended up escaping Canada for Costa Rica during COVID1984, how we are in the world government endgame to implement totalitarian technological controls, how their focus is on Western developed nations and less on second or third world countries for the moment, the financial coup, Latin America as an expat destination, and how to prepare for the coming storm.





Maryann Gebauer Websites

Website https://www.maryanngebauer.com





About Maryann Gebauer

Maryann Gebauer, a former investment advisor with Nesbitt Burns and ScotiaMcLeod, holds a Bachelor of Science in Physiology and MBA in International Business. Maryann investigates medical, financial, social, and geopolitical issues and conducts compelling and thought-provoking interviews with interesting people. Maryann has been interviewed by various podcasters on the topic of investments and financial strategies and offers private consultations. Maryann shares factual and timely information on several social media platforms.





