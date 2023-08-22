Workshop Update: Installing a Two-Post Lift, an Atlas 9KBP

Last winter I upgraded my workshop so that I'd have a section with a higherroof. The higher roof was for THIS! I want to be able to pick up vehicles for

maintenance without running into overhead space limitations. This summer I

finally intalled the two-post lift, an Atlas 9KBP. In this video I show the

installation process and some hopeful tips and tricks I had to figure out

along the way. Most importantly: When installing these lifts, plan on getting

a hand, as this is not a one-man job!

where all of our videos will be posted and the most detailed information will

be shared on our projects. We have a forum where we can exchange technical

information.

mine!

music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch. Music during the time lapse sequences

is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch. All music is used with the artist's

permission.

