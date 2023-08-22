Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Workshop Update: Installing a Two-Post Lift, an Atlas 9KBP
channel image
The Art of Diesel
2 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Last winter I upgraded my workshop so that I'd have a section with a higherroof. The higher roof was for THIS! I want to be able to pick up vehicles for

maintenance without running into overhead space limitations. This summer I

finally intalled the two-post lift, an Atlas 9KBP. In this video I show the

installation process and some hopeful tips and tricks I had to figure out

along the way. Most importantly: When installing these lifts, plan on getting

a hand, as this is not a one-man job! Subscribe to our Substack for FREE,

where all of our videos will be posted and the most detailed information will

be shared on our projects. We have a forum where we can exchange technical

information. https://artofdiesel.substack.com/ Get an Art of Diesel cap like

mine! More swag coming soon. https://artofdieselswag.etsy.com/ Intro and outro

music is "Hard Feelings" by XEFSketch. Music during the time lapse sequences

is "Compromise," also by XEFSketch. All music is used with the artist's

permission. See the rest of their content at: https://soundcloud.com/insane-

sketch Content Managed by ContentSafe.co



CSID: 05acbf19b1a0be69



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket