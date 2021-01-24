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The Disgraceful Shaming of James Watson
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41 views • January 24, 2021
James Watson is once again being hounded and humiliated for telling the truth. He is recovering from an auto accident and cannot speak for himself, so Jared Taylor of American Renaissance speaks for him. He calls this ritual humiliation “beyond appalling” and recalls the Soviet purges of Old Bolsheviks. Taylor is so disgusted he quotes Mark Twain: “There are times when one would like to hang the whole human race, and finish the farce.”
First posted on YouTube on January 15, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on January 15, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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