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Truthers Vs Deepstate = Coyote Vs Roadrunner
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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10 views • April 27, 2021
Just when we thought we had reached a critical mass of enough awakened people to the CV19 sinister fakedemic, and all its associated nefarious reactionary measures by global governments, big pharma, and the globalist organisations, just when many truth warriors, digital soldiers and citizen journalists thought they could confidently lay down their arms so that others may take up the sword, well what happens, a new nefarious and well thought ahead Plan Z of the DS starts to emerge against the population, the alleged "shedding" of the baxxine, and horrific reports coming out of India as to multiple deaths from the virus, all of a sudden. I wanted to get some thoughts on this out there, and I encourage everyone to stay in the fight no matter what. We are over the target and getting closer to bullseye.

I am including a link here to the brave warrior nurse who posted an amazing tell tale video on Brighteon and has a website also, of the insidious reactions non-vaccinated people are having to the CV19 vaccines after being around people who have taken the baxxine. Thanks for watching. Please feel free to share.

Nurse Whistleblower Video: Nurse Warns To Stay Away From Vaccinated People
https://www.brighteon.com/5ce8150e-b8c8-4678-9332-5ecab95cb40b

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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