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Nicole Atkins - "Live From My Den" - Music Video [Indie Rock/Soul]
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18 views • May 11, 2022
Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins welcomed Variety and a film crew into her Nashville universe on the latest “Live From My Den,” playing a solid set of songs from her latest album and doing a very entertaining interview from the city’s Sometimes studio. In it, the New Jersey-bred singer shows off her impressive range and the delicate arrangements of much of her new material, particularly “Captain,” which is taken from Atkins’ most recent album: It originally appeared on 2020’s “Italian Ice” and was reimagined for her 2021 full-length “Memphis Ice.”
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