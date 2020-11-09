Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein’s Husband a Major Shareholder at Dominion Ballot Counting Systems

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During her discussion with Sidney Powell, Maria Bartiromo shared the following about the firm that runs the application used in Michigan where thousands of Trump votes were switched to Joe Biden.
Maria Bartiromo: I’ve also seen reports that Nancy Pelosi’s longtime Chief of Staff is a key executive of that company. Richard Bloom, Senator Feinstein’s husband is a significant shareholder of this company.
Bartiromo is correct. Bloomberg reported in April, 2019 that:
Dominion Voting Systems — which commands more than a third of the voting-machine market without having Washington lobbyists — has hired its first, a high-powered firm that includes a longtime aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Also Democrat Feinstein’s husband does have a major stake in Dominion.
We also know that Dominion has ties to the Clinton Foundation.
For further details see https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/developing-nancy-pelosis-chief-staff-chief-executive-feinsteins-husband-major-shareholder-dominion-ballot-counting-systems/