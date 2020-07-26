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Mass Hypnosis And Trigger Words
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65 views • July 26, 2020
***Trigger Warning***
This short documentary explains how the mass population has been hypnotized by the mainstream media to get "triggered" when they hear certain words or phrases to create anger, violence and division. This form of brainwashing is happening everyday by the mainstream media and mega corporations and seems directly related to the promotion of the BLM/Antifa "protests" that have been plaguing inner cities with murder and organized violent rioting for months now with no relief in sight.
This short documentary explains how the mass population has been hypnotized by the mainstream media to get "triggered" when they hear certain words or phrases to create anger, violence and division. This form of brainwashing is happening everyday by the mainstream media and mega corporations and seems directly related to the promotion of the BLM/Antifa "protests" that have been plaguing inner cities with murder and organized violent rioting for months now with no relief in sight.
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