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Reduce Gas and Bloat with A2 Milk
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47 views • August 20, 2019
Though research is still evolving, the anecdotal evidence is strong. People who would typically feel uncomfortable after drinking dairy are exhibiting significantly less gastrointestinal inflammation after switching to A2 milk specifically. Though not a definitive or complete cure for lactose intolerance, one significant study does hint towards that possibility.
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/reduce-gas-and-bloat-with-a2-milk
Learn More: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/reduce-gas-and-bloat-with-a2-milk
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