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FULL SHOW: Veterans Sound Off On Biden Administration Tyranny And Forced Vaccinations
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130 views • July 31, 2021
It’s the Veterans call-in special and our guests for this month's edition are Pete Santilli and Tyler Nixon. Pete gets into his experience as a political prisoner and talks about how we can win the battle to free the January 6th political prisoners. Tyler Nixon gets into it from a legal perspective and how so many rights are being violated in this process. Owen Shroyer ties the knots together and takes calls from great veterans throughout the transmission. Alex Jones dials in with a bombshell CDC and FDA document proving the entire medical establishment knew the vaccines were dangerous and deadly, but rolled them out anyway.
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