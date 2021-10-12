© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PILOT SPEAKS OUT AGAINST BEING VAXXED TO KEEP HIS JOB.-STANF FOR WHAT IT IS RIGHT.
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • October 12, 2021
FREEDOM IS BEING TAKEN AWAY FROM ALL OF US. IT WONT STOP UNLESS WE START THINKING FOR OURSELVES AND USE OUR COMMON SENSE. STOP WATCHING TV, IT IS ALL A SCRIPT.MANY PEOPLE ARE FIGHTING NOW FOR THEIR AND YOUR FREEDOM. IT IS TIME TO WAKE UP AND SEE WHAT THEY ARE DOING TO THE WORLD.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.