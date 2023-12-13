Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'The Gift of Desperation" Matthew 17:21 The Scripture That Completely Turned Her Life Around.
channel image
Patriot Strong
50 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
2 views
Published 17 hours ago

This scripture in Matthew completely turned her entire life around.

Keywords
healthaddictionbiblegodmatthewprayerscripturefastingrecoveryaaspiritsalcoholbetterrecoveringspotifynew lifeaddictsoberrelapsesoberity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket