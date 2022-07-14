Michael Jaco, Patty Greer, Chris Burres - C60 Evo Introduces "Youth Re-New Facial Duo"

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C60 Evo Introduces a stellar new facial product to decrease fine lines & wrinkles, delivering noticeably softer skin. The new C60 EVO Youth Re-New Duo comes in two bottles that are to blended together in your palm with each application. You'll love how your skin looks & feels! Experiencer interview with Michael Jaco & the co-owners of C60 Evo, Patty Roche & Chris Burres.
C60evo.com