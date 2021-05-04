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The "experts" in the states now pushing to have non compliant vaccine takers charged with felonies.
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951 views • May 04, 2021
CDC DIR : IT'S REALLY TO PROTECT THE UNVACCINATED | Tucker Carlson Tonight.
The "experts" in the states now pushing to have non compliant vaccine takers charged with felonies.
The "experts" in the states now pushing to have non compliant vaccine takers charged with felonies.
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