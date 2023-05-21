Ammo Goes Boom and Upgrading Boring Rifles with Lupo Outdoors

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, we talk to Rober Lupo from Lupo Outdoors about bad ammo blowing up rifles and taking a boring stock rifle to the next level.





Sponsors:

• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

• AmmoSquared – https://ammosquared.com/trb

• You – https://www.trb.fyi

◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.





To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee





Join this channel to get access to perks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• Bad Turkish Ammo





• Upgrading cheap rifles





• Muzzle Devices









Resources for today’s show:





Lupo Outdoors on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@lupooutdoors





Lupo Outdoors on Facebook - https://www.instagram.com/eaacorp





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/





TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.





Product of the Show:





The Real Avid Universal Glock Sight Pusher just might be the only Glock Tool you will ever need. It will push rear sights, remove and install front sights, AND disassemble a slide or frame.





Check it out at https://amzn.to/3ohswT3





Video of the Show:





How to choose a muzzle device - https://youtu.be/RCP3Tw0Vsio





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.