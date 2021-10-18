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Islamist Or Incel?
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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10 views • October 18, 2021
Let's discuss the Danforth shooting in Toronto last weekend.

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Sources:

Security footage shows Danforth shooter - https://globalnews.ca/video/4351362/security-footage-shows-toronto-danforth-shooter-in-moments-before-mass-shooting

Cellphone video shows mass shooting on Danforth Ave - https://globalnews.ca/video/4347685/cellphone-video-shows-moments-during-after-deadly-mass-shooting-began-on-danforth-ave/

Gunman ID'd in Danforth shooting - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/police-id-danforth-shooter-1.4757566

Together Against Hate - https://www.facebook.com/westandtogetheragainsthate/posts/283005265612594

No evidence ISIS responsible for Toronto attack - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-shooting-claim/islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-toronto-shooting-amaq-idUSKBN1KF171

Toronto shooting rampage - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faisal-hussain-toronto-shooting-rampage-new-details-emerge-about-gunman-2018-07-24/

Was Danforth attack terror, or terrorism? - https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-was-danforth-attack-terror-or-terrorism

Suspect in Canadian mosque shooting charged with six counts of murder - https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/01/29/multiple-people-reported-shot-by-gunmen-at-quebec-city-mosque

Mosque shooter says he was motivated by Trudeau welcoming refugees - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/13/canada-mosque-shooter-alexandre-bissonnette-trudeau-trump-refugees-travel-ban

Shooter Behind QC Mosque Attack is Radical White Nationalist - https://www.democracynow.org/2017/1/31/headlines/shooter_behind_quebec_city_mosque_is_radical_white_nationalist

QC mosque attack suspect known as online troll inspired by far-right - https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/quebec-city-mosque-attack-suspect-known-for-right-wing-online-posts/article33833044/?

Twitter: Faith Goldy - https://twitter.com/FaithGoldy/status/1022095403934732288

What They Won’t Tell Us About Quebec Mosque Attack - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV62pqS7AAA

UPDATE: Quebec Mosque Attack Motive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY863otatKs

Alleged anti-immigrant suspect charged in Quebec mosque shooting - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/01/30/quebec-canada-mosque-attack-terrorism/97233660/

Why accused in Quebec City mosque shooting isn't likely to face terrorism charges - http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/why-accused-in-quebec-city-mosque-shooting-isn-t-likely-to-face-terrorism-charges-1.3961837

Prime Minister's Itinerary - https://pm.gc.ca/eng/news/itineraries

Inside Incels' Looksmaxing Obsession - https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/incels-looksmaxing-obsession_us_5b50e56ee4b0de86f48b0a4f

10 Things Women Deserve - https://www.bolde.com/10-things-women-deserve-even-if-the-world-tells-us-otherwise/

Toronto van attack suspect praised 'incel' killer - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-43883052

Incel explained - https://www.vox.com/world/2018/4/25/17277496/incel-toronto-attack-alek-minassian

Incels, Alek Minassian and the dangerous idea of being owed sex - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/04/26/incel-rebellion-alek-minassian-sexual-entitlement-mens-rights-elliot-rodger/550635002/

The “Incel Rebellion” Is Misogynist Terrorism - https://www.themarysue.com/incel-misogyny-as-terrorism/

Women deserve orgasm equality - https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/05/women-deserve-orgasm-equality

When Misogynists Become Terrorists - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/26/opinion/when-misogynists-become-terrorists.html

The Time For ‘Incel’ Explainers Was Years Ago - https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/opinion-futrelle-incels-toronto-terrorism_us_5ae8d130e4b06748dc8d2b95?v0b

Twitter: Ellen Pao - https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496

People Can’t Stop Clowning On The Incels Who Are Mad About Netflix’s New ‘She-Ra’ Cartoon - https://uproxx.com/viral/funniest-best-tweets-she-ra-sexist-incels-backlash/

Alleged Toronto van attacker highlights toxic links between incels and the alt-right - https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/mbxzvx/alleged-toronto-van-attacker-highlights-toxic-links-between-incels-and-the-alt-right
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