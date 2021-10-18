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Islamist Or Incel?
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10 views • October 18, 2021
Let's discuss the Danforth shooting in Toronto last weekend.
Please consider supporting the show via Patreon, considering that YouTube is not likely to monetize this video, and Ezra Levant will probably be a dick again and attempt to copyright claim it for himself.
Support The Show:
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Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
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Sources:
Security footage shows Danforth shooter - https://globalnews.ca/video/4351362/security-footage-shows-toronto-danforth-shooter-in-moments-before-mass-shooting
Cellphone video shows mass shooting on Danforth Ave - https://globalnews.ca/video/4347685/cellphone-video-shows-moments-during-after-deadly-mass-shooting-began-on-danforth-ave/
Gunman ID'd in Danforth shooting - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/police-id-danforth-shooter-1.4757566
Together Against Hate - https://www.facebook.com/westandtogetheragainsthate/posts/283005265612594
No evidence ISIS responsible for Toronto attack - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-shooting-claim/islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-toronto-shooting-amaq-idUSKBN1KF171
Toronto shooting rampage - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faisal-hussain-toronto-shooting-rampage-new-details-emerge-about-gunman-2018-07-24/
Was Danforth attack terror, or terrorism? - https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-was-danforth-attack-terror-or-terrorism
Suspect in Canadian mosque shooting charged with six counts of murder - https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/01/29/multiple-people-reported-shot-by-gunmen-at-quebec-city-mosque
Mosque shooter says he was motivated by Trudeau welcoming refugees - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/13/canada-mosque-shooter-alexandre-bissonnette-trudeau-trump-refugees-travel-ban
Shooter Behind QC Mosque Attack is Radical White Nationalist - https://www.democracynow.org/2017/1/31/headlines/shooter_behind_quebec_city_mosque_is_radical_white_nationalist
QC mosque attack suspect known as online troll inspired by far-right - https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/quebec-city-mosque-attack-suspect-known-for-right-wing-online-posts/article33833044/?
Twitter: Faith Goldy - https://twitter.com/FaithGoldy/status/1022095403934732288
What They Won’t Tell Us About Quebec Mosque Attack - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV62pqS7AAA
UPDATE: Quebec Mosque Attack Motive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY863otatKs
Alleged anti-immigrant suspect charged in Quebec mosque shooting - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/01/30/quebec-canada-mosque-attack-terrorism/97233660/
Why accused in Quebec City mosque shooting isn't likely to face terrorism charges - http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/why-accused-in-quebec-city-mosque-shooting-isn-t-likely-to-face-terrorism-charges-1.3961837
Prime Minister's Itinerary - https://pm.gc.ca/eng/news/itineraries
Inside Incels' Looksmaxing Obsession - https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/incels-looksmaxing-obsession_us_5b50e56ee4b0de86f48b0a4f
10 Things Women Deserve - https://www.bolde.com/10-things-women-deserve-even-if-the-world-tells-us-otherwise/
Toronto van attack suspect praised 'incel' killer - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-43883052
Incel explained - https://www.vox.com/world/2018/4/25/17277496/incel-toronto-attack-alek-minassian
Incels, Alek Minassian and the dangerous idea of being owed sex - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/04/26/incel-rebellion-alek-minassian-sexual-entitlement-mens-rights-elliot-rodger/550635002/
The “Incel Rebellion” Is Misogynist Terrorism - https://www.themarysue.com/incel-misogyny-as-terrorism/
Women deserve orgasm equality - https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/05/women-deserve-orgasm-equality
When Misogynists Become Terrorists - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/26/opinion/when-misogynists-become-terrorists.html
The Time For ‘Incel’ Explainers Was Years Ago - https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/opinion-futrelle-incels-toronto-terrorism_us_5ae8d130e4b06748dc8d2b95?v0b
Twitter: Ellen Pao - https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496
People Can’t Stop Clowning On The Incels Who Are Mad About Netflix’s New ‘She-Ra’ Cartoon - https://uproxx.com/viral/funniest-best-tweets-she-ra-sexist-incels-backlash/
Alleged Toronto van attacker highlights toxic links between incels and the alt-right - https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/mbxzvx/alleged-toronto-van-attacker-highlights-toxic-links-between-incels-and-the-alt-right
Please consider supporting the show via Patreon, considering that YouTube is not likely to monetize this video, and Ezra Levant will probably be a dick again and attempt to copyright claim it for himself.
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
-----
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
-----
Sources:
Security footage shows Danforth shooter - https://globalnews.ca/video/4351362/security-footage-shows-toronto-danforth-shooter-in-moments-before-mass-shooting
Cellphone video shows mass shooting on Danforth Ave - https://globalnews.ca/video/4347685/cellphone-video-shows-moments-during-after-deadly-mass-shooting-began-on-danforth-ave/
Gunman ID'd in Danforth shooting - https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/police-id-danforth-shooter-1.4757566
Together Against Hate - https://www.facebook.com/westandtogetheragainsthate/posts/283005265612594
No evidence ISIS responsible for Toronto attack - https://www.reuters.com/article/us-canada-shooting-claim/islamic-state-claims-responsibility-for-toronto-shooting-amaq-idUSKBN1KF171
Toronto shooting rampage - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/faisal-hussain-toronto-shooting-rampage-new-details-emerge-about-gunman-2018-07-24/
Was Danforth attack terror, or terrorism? - https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-was-danforth-attack-terror-or-terrorism
Suspect in Canadian mosque shooting charged with six counts of murder - https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/01/29/multiple-people-reported-shot-by-gunmen-at-quebec-city-mosque
Mosque shooter says he was motivated by Trudeau welcoming refugees - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/13/canada-mosque-shooter-alexandre-bissonnette-trudeau-trump-refugees-travel-ban
Shooter Behind QC Mosque Attack is Radical White Nationalist - https://www.democracynow.org/2017/1/31/headlines/shooter_behind_quebec_city_mosque_is_radical_white_nationalist
QC mosque attack suspect known as online troll inspired by far-right - https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/news/national/quebec-city-mosque-attack-suspect-known-for-right-wing-online-posts/article33833044/?
Twitter: Faith Goldy - https://twitter.com/FaithGoldy/status/1022095403934732288
What They Won’t Tell Us About Quebec Mosque Attack - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV62pqS7AAA
UPDATE: Quebec Mosque Attack Motive - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY863otatKs
Alleged anti-immigrant suspect charged in Quebec mosque shooting - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/01/30/quebec-canada-mosque-attack-terrorism/97233660/
Why accused in Quebec City mosque shooting isn't likely to face terrorism charges - http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/why-accused-in-quebec-city-mosque-shooting-isn-t-likely-to-face-terrorism-charges-1.3961837
Prime Minister's Itinerary - https://pm.gc.ca/eng/news/itineraries
Inside Incels' Looksmaxing Obsession - https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/entry/incels-looksmaxing-obsession_us_5b50e56ee4b0de86f48b0a4f
10 Things Women Deserve - https://www.bolde.com/10-things-women-deserve-even-if-the-world-tells-us-otherwise/
Toronto van attack suspect praised 'incel' killer - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-43883052
Incel explained - https://www.vox.com/world/2018/4/25/17277496/incel-toronto-attack-alek-minassian
Incels, Alek Minassian and the dangerous idea of being owed sex - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/04/26/incel-rebellion-alek-minassian-sexual-entitlement-mens-rights-elliot-rodger/550635002/
The “Incel Rebellion” Is Misogynist Terrorism - https://www.themarysue.com/incel-misogyny-as-terrorism/
Women deserve orgasm equality - https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2015/jun/05/women-deserve-orgasm-equality
When Misogynists Become Terrorists - https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/26/opinion/when-misogynists-become-terrorists.html
The Time For ‘Incel’ Explainers Was Years Ago - https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/opinion-futrelle-incels-toronto-terrorism_us_5ae8d130e4b06748dc8d2b95?v0b
Twitter: Ellen Pao - https://twitter.com/ekp/status/991817194987114496
People Can’t Stop Clowning On The Incels Who Are Mad About Netflix’s New ‘She-Ra’ Cartoon - https://uproxx.com/viral/funniest-best-tweets-she-ra-sexist-incels-backlash/
Alleged Toronto van attacker highlights toxic links between incels and the alt-right - https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/mbxzvx/alleged-toronto-van-attacker-highlights-toxic-links-between-incels-and-the-alt-right
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