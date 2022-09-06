Banks are RUNNING OUT of money - Do you know what to do next??

Banks are RUNNING out of money - do you know which ones? OR what to do when it happens??? We are on the verge of a MAJOR shift to our financial system. Don't be UNPREPARED. No need to FEAR - BUT - truth comes out to PREPARE us for what is to come. Join me with Kirk Elliott on today's show as we discuss what is coming, what is already In place, and what YOU can do to prepare!

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