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The Stew Peters Show 04. 20. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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411 views • April 20, 2022
Army Flight Surgeon LTC Theresa Long BREAKS Silence on Vaxx Injuries, America 1st Takeover
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, timid Republicans are on trial. Stew exposes the cowards occupying seats of power, too scared to do their job for the American people.
In an exclusive interview, the legendary U.S. Army Flight Surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long shares harrowing details about the rates at which our military's pilots are suffering from the bioweapon clot-shot forced on them by their politically compromised command.
America First Idaho Lt. Governor McGeachin shares an update on her gubernatorial race and a rally she is holding on May 4th, at 5:30 to 8:30 PM in Treasure Valley, with Stew Peters, Michelle Malkin, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier.
Family- Favorite, Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to answer why snake venom peptides have not been found before.
And, Southern California housewife Sarah Sudgen details how the Thymus Gland is behind the speedy recovery of children exposed to COVID-19!
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here:
https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, timid Republicans are on trial. Stew exposes the cowards occupying seats of power, too scared to do their job for the American people.
In an exclusive interview, the legendary U.S. Army Flight Surgeon, Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long shares harrowing details about the rates at which our military's pilots are suffering from the bioweapon clot-shot forced on them by their politically compromised command.
America First Idaho Lt. Governor McGeachin shares an update on her gubernatorial race and a rally she is holding on May 4th, at 5:30 to 8:30 PM in Treasure Valley, with Stew Peters, Michelle Malkin, Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier.
Family- Favorite, Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew to answer why snake venom peptides have not been found before.
And, Southern California housewife Sarah Sudgen details how the Thymus Gland is behind the speedy recovery of children exposed to COVID-19!
Don't miss a moment of Wednesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here:
https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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