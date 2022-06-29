The Young In Heart (1938)

A delightful story about a family of scammers who, through sheer luck, latch onto a lonely old lady whom they plan to fleece.

In the end, things don't go quite to schedule for them as their plans start to unravel. By this time, however, there's an unexpected set of events that come into play.

This is a 'feel-good' performance with such stars as Douglas Fairbanks Jnr., Janet Gaynor (no relation to Mitzi), Billie Burke, Paulette Goddard & Richard Carlson, as well as other lesser-knowns who all do a wonderful job in bringing this movie to life.

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