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Unboxing Video - The Out There Channel Special Merc Episode Feb 2021
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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70 views • February 13, 2021
I bought 2 T-shirts and a Hoodie with my Logo's and Artwork/photos
and it took 6 weeks to come from USA to N.Z. so I unbox
and look it over good to see the quality of print and quality of
Items.

Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel

or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip

Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/

Thanks to the Following

Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.

ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
aliensufoufosunboxingblackopstheouttherechannelmercunboxingvideo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy