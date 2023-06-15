Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, June 15, 2023 - Radiation survival and SPIKE PROTEIN DEFENSES (feat. Ed Group)
0:00 Intro

2:35 Water Filters

13:25 Hackers

19:35 Morgue Manager

29:15 California State Sen. Scott Wilk

36:00 Taiwan

41:17 Interview with Dr. Ed Group Part 2


- Key knowledge about radiation fallout and water contamination

- Hackers promise to take down the evil banking cartel of Western Europe

- California state senator urges parents to FLEE the state with their children

- Harvard Medical School morgue manager ran body parts trafficking operation

- Updates on Canadian fires, China vs. Taiwan and more

- Dr. Ed Group and Mike Adams discuss spike protein detox and defenses


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


