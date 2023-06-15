Brighteon Broadcast News, June 15, 2023 - Radiation survival and SPIKE PROTEIN DEFENSES (feat. Ed Group)

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0:00 Intro
2:35 Water Filters
13:25 Hackers
19:35 Morgue Manager
29:15 California State Sen. Scott Wilk
36:00 Taiwan
41:17 Interview with Dr. Ed Group Part 2
- Key knowledge about radiation fallout and water contamination
- Hackers promise to take down the evil banking cartel of Western Europe
- California state senator urges parents to FLEE the state with their children
- Harvard Medical School morgue manager ran body parts trafficking operation
- Updates on Canadian fires, China vs. Taiwan and more
- Dr. Ed Group and Mike Adams discuss spike protein detox and defenses
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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