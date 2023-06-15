Brighteon Broadcast News, June 15, 2023 - Radiation survival and SPIKE PROTEIN DEFENSES (feat. Ed Group)

0:00 Intro

2:35 Water Filters

13:25 Hackers

19:35 Morgue Manager

29:15 California State Sen. Scott Wilk

36:00 Taiwan

41:17 Interview with Dr. Ed Group Part 2





- Key knowledge about radiation fallout and water contamination

- Hackers promise to take down the evil banking cartel of Western Europe

- California state senator urges parents to FLEE the state with their children

- Harvard Medical School morgue manager ran body parts trafficking operation

- Updates on Canadian fires, China vs. Taiwan and more

- Dr. Ed Group and Mike Adams discuss spike protein detox and defenses





