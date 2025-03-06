© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Hussam Al-Arouri from the village of Yatta, south of Hebron, was released from the prisons of the Zionist occupation after 23 years in prisonInterview: Hussam Al-Arouri: Freed prisoner.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 31/01/2025
