Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can I have your attention for a moment?
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
20 Subscribers
43 views
Published Yesterday

2023

Can I have your attention for a moment?

We must pay more attention to what we have heard in the last days to what has been passed on by God’s true end-time Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, lest we drift away.

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Published on September 5, 2023 by Ailyn

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
endtimeto what has been passed on by gods true end-time prophet benjamin cousijnsenlest we drift awayewe must pay more attention to what we have heard in the last days

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket