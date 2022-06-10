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Welcome To Proverbs Club.
Of Life Spans: Long Or Cut.
Proverbs 10:27 (NIV).
27 The fear of the Lord adds length to life,
but the years of the wicked are cut short.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
In general, the Righteous enjoy longer lives than the Wicked.
The life spans of the Wicked are cut short by their evil paths.
What are the Godly expected to do, that would shorten their lives?
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