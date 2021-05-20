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Πρόγραμμα συλλογής ψυχών ( Project Soul Catcher )
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176 views • May 20, 2021
Το βίντεο δείχνει το πρόγραμα χορήγησης νανοσωματιδίων στο ανθρώπινο σώμα και τι λειτουργείες του θα επηρεάζει.
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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2flKOepGkoqUl6lXpNKQsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yperpisteoskaipatridos
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