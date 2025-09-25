Putin Holds Strong Hand in Ukraine Negotiations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin holds all the cards: military victory, economic stability, and frozen asset leverage. McGovern explains that any deal will reflect ground realities—Russia won’t concede what it already controls. The war was “Biden’s war,” and Trump now seeks an off-ramp from a lost cause.
