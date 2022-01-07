Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Mass Psychosis and the Use of Fear to Grab Power

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Andy Kaufman, M.D. is a natural healing consultant, inventor, public speaker, forensic psychiatrist, and expert witness. He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.
(Jan 6, 2022) Full interview with Laura-Lynn Thompson: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/Choosing_Science_Over_Fear---06-January-2022_EDIT:c
Dr. Andrew Kaufman: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/