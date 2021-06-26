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Los Secretos de las vacunas Experimentales ARNm
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71 views • June 26, 2021
Breve y muy didáctico video de 16 minutos realizado por la Children´s Health Defense donde se explican muchos conceptos sobre las Vacunas experimentales de ARNm para Covid19 que no suelen transmitirse por televisión.
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/secretos-vacunas-arnm-experimentales-covid19/
El video ha sido adaptado al español por voluntarios del proyecto https://elinvestigador.org/
y gracias a la colaboración de Antitesis ( https://odysee.com/@Ant%C3%ADtesis:5
) en los subtítulos.
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/secretos-vacunas-arnm-experimentales-covid19/
El video ha sido adaptado al español por voluntarios del proyecto https://elinvestigador.org/
y gracias a la colaboración de Antitesis ( https://odysee.com/@Ant%C3%ADtesis:5
) en los subtítulos.
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