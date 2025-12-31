BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Methylene Blue: Dosing Expert Pharmacist - Dr. Newville
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
84 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o23duXLxON8

Credit For Video And Description To: https://www.youtube.com/@MDcustomRx


Methylene Blue: Dosing Expert Pharmacist - Dr. Newville


In this video Dr. Newville breaks down methylene blue dosing for a 1% solution, explaining how many milligrams are in each drop and how to calculate a daily dose based on body weight.


It covers practical dosing ranges, drop-count methods (20 vs 15 drops per mL), and real-world considerations like USP grade quality and titration for therapeutic benefit.


CONTACT INFO: MD Custom RX

☎️Ph # 262-373-1050

🕰️ Hours: 9:30am-6pm CST M-F

📧 Email: [email protected]


methylene blue benefitsmethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue solutionmethylene blue health effectsmethylene blue the ultimate secret for optimal healthmd custom rxmethylene blue md custom rxmethylene blue pharmacymethylene blue compound pharmacymethylene blue dosing expert pharmacist dr newvillemethylene blue nootrop
