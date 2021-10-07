Weird Ways of the Elite

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And how different they are! From bizarre rituals to weird art and underground places these people make the Addams family look normal! A disturbing look into the demented lives of the hidden elite. The Illuminati bloodlines, child sacrifices, blood-drinking and more! See the sick art they collect, their horrific pastimes, and learn the shocking lengths they will go to extend their lives!
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Mirrored - Jay Myers Documentaries