Ontario Is Now a Fascist State - More COVID 19 Lockdowns By Doug Ford Starring Kevin J Johnston

Doug Ford is the current premier of the province of Ontario. When he ran for office he told all of us that he was a true conservative and now it appears that not only is he not a conservative, that he is a liberal and a coward. To make it worse, he is also a criminal.



He continues to walk down the citizens of the province of Ontario who are no longer earning a paycheck, yet he earns a paycheck every single day paid for by the very same people that he is told cannot work.



Doug Ford obviously is being blackmailed by somebody, it would be better if he just came clean and told us who is blackmailing him and walk so that we the people at least understand that there are greater forces at work here and we can stand behind him. The problem here is that he has now lost the next election as result of destroying the entire province.



Tonight's video discusses what he is doing but also how would you can fight back and be on the streets even though he says you can't be.



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