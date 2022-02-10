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Since Freedom Convoy Arrived In Ottawa, Crime Rate Down 90%, NOT 1 Murder, NO More Hungry People On The Street... Truckers Feeding Homeless... What Does Trudeau Do? Calls In The Tyrant Police
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172 views • February 10, 2022
Video By Rebel News
#FreedomConvoy #WorldwideRevolution #Ottawa #Canada #JustinTrudeau #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#FreedomConvoy #WorldwideRevolution #Ottawa #Canada #JustinTrudeau #MassFormationPsychosis #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #MaskMandates #Lockdowns #ConnectingTheDots #MandatoryVaccine #TheGreatReset
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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