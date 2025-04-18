Flu Shots & Taking another look at MAHA- Webinar from April 16th, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this webinar, Tom discussed the following:
-Do flu shots cause an increase in people getting the flu? Let's look at the science
-Reviewed an article by James Lyons-Weiler, titled " Inactivated influenza vaccine is a risk to public health" https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/cleveland-clinic-study-finds-inactivated?utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
-NAAT Test
-Taking another look at MAHA
-We are having our yearly Anniversary & Spring sales
