What goes around comes around with this Sham indictment . The real Criminals are the ones making the indictment. Jim Fetzer hits the nail on the head as usual. I love listening to Jim
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
169 Subscribers
100 views
Published 19 hours ago

Trump will prevail.  These New York Commies will go down.  How would you like to get set up on a Blind date with this Demonic Creature on the right.  Jack Smith - yeah right. Great name.  One thing I like about boomarangs is that they come around and hit you on the head.  It is just a matter of time before everyone knows about how corrupt these Sham legal preceedings are. 

Keywords
trumpcorruptionnew york

