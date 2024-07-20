BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part 1 RNC 2024 FINAL NIGHT Tucker Carlson
RNC 2024: FINAL NIGHT - Trump Speaks- AFTER SHOW Commentary with Resistance Chicks 

Full Schedule: 

Credit to RSBN for their live coverage of the RNC 2024 Milwaukee, Wisconsin


SESSION TIME: 6:32 PM -11:31 PM EST


6:44PM – VIDEO


6:58PM – Senator Steve Daines (MT), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee


7:02PM – Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee


7:13PM – Diane Hendricks, Co-Founder of ABC Supply


7:25PM – Diane Evans


7:29PM – Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration


7:33PM – VIDEO


7:34PM – Mike Pompeo, 70th United States Secretary of State


7:39PM – Pastor Lorenzo Sewell


7:51PM – John Nieporte - Head Golf Pro, Trump International.


7:55PM – Zach Witkoff, Son of Steve Witkoff


7:58PM – Steve Witkoff, Businessman and Developer


8:28PM – Tucker Carlson - Founder, Tucker Carlson Network


8:40PM – Carrie Ruiz - Golf General Manager, Trump National Doral


8:43PM – VIDEO


8:54PM – Hulk Hogan, Professional Entertainer and Wrestler


9:02PM – Annette Albright - Former School Teacher & Corrections O`icer


9:12PM – Franklin Graham – President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association


9:32PM – VIDEO


9:35PM – Eric Trump


9:52PM – VIDEO


9:53PM – Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship


10:09PM – President Donald J. Trump


11:17PM Christopher Maccio, Opera Singer

rncrsbnrepublican national conventionrnc day twornc milwaukeernc wisconsin
