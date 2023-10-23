Create New Account
France has ammunition for only 1 week of war
LCI presenter Eric Brunner: "Now we have to talk about something absolutely incredible. A high-ranking NATO officer made a statement and, in fact, said that it is over, we are empty, we no longer have weapons. And here we are, this international force that makes you tremble with fear, NATO, officially announces to you, Mr. Putin, that we no longer have weapons, that our arsenals are empty and that we will have to seriously stimulate American, French, British industry, etc., because we no longer have enough tanks for warfare. Colonel Michel Guo said here that our French army is pathetic. We have enough equipment in France to last only a week in a conventional war.

