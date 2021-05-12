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CTV Interview with Kevin J. Johnston with Tyson Fedor
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111 views • May 12, 2021
Tyson Fedor who is a far-left activist pretending to be a journalist decided to contact me, the astounding and amazing Kevin J. Johnston to have a little chit-chat about Kevin J. Johnston's desire to return Calgary to a sense of normalcy by imprisoning members of Alberta Health Services who continue to criminally harass, threaten, extort and terrorize business owners in the city.
Just like every other fake journalist out there working for fake news outlets, he lied in his official report but at least you get to hear the real interview on this Bitchute Channel!
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CTV Interview with Kevin J. Johnston with Tyson Fedor
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Just like every other fake journalist out there working for fake news outlets, he lied in his official report but at least you get to hear the real interview on this Bitchute Channel!
- - -
CTV Interview with Kevin J. Johnston with Tyson Fedor
DONATE TODAY - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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