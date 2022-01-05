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Happy New Year 2022/Qingdao TV AR light show "Open the door to a new world in the universe"
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51 views • January 05, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15oIaMSkjVU | The fake "alien" - in fact demon - invasion and the fake wonders of the anti-Christ will look at least as good as this show. Remember, they - the Illuminati "kikes" - are with 25 years ahead of us at least. See Cathy O'Brien's speeches.
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