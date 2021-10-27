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ClimateScam: Do We Have to Destroy the Earth to Save It?
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51 views • October 27, 2021
ClimateScam: Do We Have to Destroy the Earth to Save It?
Do wind turbines and solar farms hold the keys to saving the environment? Michael Shellenberger, founder of Environmental Progress and noted climate activist, used to think so. Now he’s not so sure. He explains why in this important video.
READ → !!! → Common people are NOT responsible for climate change! It is mostly natural as it was for billions of years, loooong before humans. But now, with all new technologies there are some rich and evil psychopaths who like to play God with HAARPs, Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Geo-engineering, Directed Energy Weapons, atmosphere/ionosphere heaters and so on that add to/speed naturally happening climate processes – and these sick bastards want to put the responsibility on us – to usher their evil Agenda2030/21, GreatReset, Depopulation – fuck you, all of you! ← !!! ← READ
source:
https://www.prageru.com/video/do-we-have-to-destroy-the-earth-to-save-it
Do wind turbines and solar farms hold the keys to saving the environment? Michael Shellenberger, founder of Environmental Progress and noted climate activist, used to think so. Now he’s not so sure. He explains why in this important video.
READ → !!! → Common people are NOT responsible for climate change! It is mostly natural as it was for billions of years, loooong before humans. But now, with all new technologies there are some rich and evil psychopaths who like to play God with HAARPs, Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Geo-engineering, Directed Energy Weapons, atmosphere/ionosphere heaters and so on that add to/speed naturally happening climate processes – and these sick bastards want to put the responsibility on us – to usher their evil Agenda2030/21, GreatReset, Depopulation – fuck you, all of you! ← !!! ← READ
source:
https://www.prageru.com/video/do-we-have-to-destroy-the-earth-to-save-it
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