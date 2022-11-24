The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 27 - Boyd’s story continues... Did Barry Silbert purchase a “VILLA in BALI“ for The Pilot Of MH370?

$500k Villa Sold in What May be Biggest Bitcoin Purchase on Record. An anonymous buyer has paid more than $500k for a Balian villa through the online website BitPremier.

Silbert, brother of SecondMarket CEO and BitPremier investor Barry Silbert, indicated that the sale is "by far the largest" completed to date via the marketplace, which was launched last May.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join











