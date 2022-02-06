© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Paul Merik Summarizes Ivermectin
Follow
4
Share
Report
340 views • February 06, 2022
This intelligent, conscientious, highly respected, and brave doctor was fired from his hospital position and stripped of his medical license for daring to stray from the Fauci/Gates/Wolensky/Schwab covid protocols that have killed so many people. If anyone thinks the Covid injections are about health, they need to have their brain examined.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.