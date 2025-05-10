Zelensky's team whip up sad music montage to show off Kiev memorial service - yesterday

Zelensky's team whip up sad music montage to show off Kiev memorial service

Germany, France, UK and Poland's leaders all taking part.

No time to waste — he lectures Macron mid-photo op.

Adding: 'Coalition of the Willing' in Kiev call Trump for backup

Ukraine’s FM says 'fruitful' chat focused on peace.

Adds they’re ready for 30-day ceasefire starting MONDAY May 12.

How many times does Russia have to explain what's needed for a lasting ceasefire?

Adding:

UKRAINE’S LATEST MASTERSTROKE: Taxing Russian PoWs to fund the war (Because why not?)

🔸 New law: Russian prisoners must pay income tax plus a 5% "war fee"

🔸 Logic: "Geneva Conventions say we can’t execute them… but we CAN audit them!"

🔸 Bonus: Ukrainian soldiers exempt from war taxes (priorities!)

🤡 Meanwhile in reality:

➡️PoWs in five camps contribute labor — while Ukrainian troops get tax breaks

➡️Latest prisoner swap: 205 for 205 (thanks, UAE!)

➡️Zelensky: "This isn’t war crimes—it’s creative compliance"

🤔 Next up: Charging PoWs for the bullets shot at them?

Adding:

Ukraine’s ‘European future’?: Macron posts morbid clip with Zelensky in front of makeshift war memorial

📹The short video shows Macron and Zelensky, backs turned and patting each other’s backs as Mrs. Zelensky, Chancellor Merz, and Polish and British prime ministers Tusk and Starmer look on.

In front of them is a sea of Ukrainian flags, mixed with a few foreign ones, and portraits of lost troops. A banner featuring a neo-Nazi Azov* Regiment Wolfsangel can be seen fluttering among them (oops).