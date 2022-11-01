Central Banks Are Purchasing Gold at Record Highs. Why?

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Jonathan Rose joins The Power Hour to provide an up-to-date gold market reports and an in-depth analysis of current international economic trends. An unprecedented shift toward gold has been led by the financial authorities of the world in what appears to be a move away from the US dollar.
www.thepowerhour.com
Genesis Gold Group. - Empowering Faith-Driven Stewardship
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