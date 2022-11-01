Create New Account
Central Banks Are Purchasing Gold at Record Highs. Why?
The Power Hour
Published 21 days ago

Jonathan Rose joins The Power Hour to provide an up-to-date gold market reports and an in-depth analysis of current international economic trends. An unprecedented shift toward gold has been led by the financial authorities of the world in what appears to be a move away from the US dollar.

www.thepowerhour.com

Keywords
trade wargoldus economyglobal economysilverinflationus dollariragreat recession

